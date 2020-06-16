Martha Shearer
Martha Rose Shearer, 84, passed away on June 5, 2020 at the Ponce Therapy Center in St. Augustine, FL.
Martha was born in Rochester, New York to parents, Walter, and Lillian Schimmel. She was a school bus driver for many years in Fairport, NY and in Citrus County, FL. Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She and her sister, Jean Gottschalk, were the best of friends spending time together in Fairport, NY for the opening of the canal festivities. Martha was an avid bowler and collector of Boyds Bears.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Robert L. "Bob" Shearer, Jr., daughter Donna Shearer and sister Jean Gottschalk.
Martha is survived by her daughter Susan J. Delaney (Christopher), son David R. Shearer (Pam) and grandchildren Kyle Shearer and Julie Leduc.
The family asks a candle to be lit in memory of Martha.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.