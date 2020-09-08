Martha Sterchi McElveen

Martha Sterchi McElveen, 78, joined the Church Triumphant on Friday, September 4, 2020, after complications from surgery, in Tallahassee.

Martha was born in Washington D.C. September 27, 1941 to William Frederick Sterchi and Murray Lou Andrews Sterchi of St. Augustine, Florida. At the age of four her family moved back to St. Augustine where her baby sister and best friend-to be was born. Her parents divorced in 1947 and the "Sterchi girls" were raised and nourished by their mother. Martha graduated from Ketterlinus HS in 1959 and earned an Associate Degree from FSU, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. It was the summer of 1957 that she met the young man that would be the love of her life, Richard McElveen of Hastings, Florida. Richard enlisted in the Air Force in 1958 and Martha married the young Airman on September 10, 1960 in St. Augustine. The young couple set up housekeeping in Parker FL, near Tyndall AFB, where their son was born a year later. With Martha's encouragement, Richard applied for and received an Air Force scholarship to FSU to pursue a degree in Meteorology. Their daughter was born in Tallahassee in 1964. Upon his graduation and commissioning as a 2LT in 1965, her young family departed for the beautiful Azores island of Terceira where they were stationed for the next two years. Assignments followed to various parts of the US and Europe: Otis AFB MA, (then Vietnam for Richard), London UK, Madrid Spain, Grand Forks AFB ND, Ramstein AB Germany, Langley AFB VA, and MacDill AFB FL where her husband retired. She loved her life as an Air Force wife and the travel opportunities she enjoyed so much. They then moved to Tallahassee, where Martha continued her career as a District Director for Jafra Cosmetics Intl, a pursuit she enjoyed and made many friends for 36 years until her death. She was an ordained deacon at Lafayette Presbyterian Church, a warm and loving church family that she cherished. She made dear friends through her involvement with the Holly Circle of the Tallahassee Garden Club. She loved to travel, especially the planning part, and they returned many times to their favorite places (and restaurants) all over Europe. She also loved to go on cruises, especially with family and groups of friends. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge and her book club.

Martha is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years and their children R. Parker McElveen, (Cheetah Lea) and Murray Lou McElveen, (Roger); grandsons Trace, (Devan) Duncan and Mac; two great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Raylan McElveen; and her sister Virginia S. Douglas of St. Augustine.

A celebration of her life is being planned by the family through The Neptune Society, with future internment at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. A private family viewing will be at Culley's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Lafayette Presbyterian Church, 4220 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee FL 32308.



