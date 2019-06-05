|
Martin (Marty) E. Miller
Martin E. Miller (Marty), loving husband, brother and friend, 67, of Crystal River, Florida, previously from St. Augustine, Florida passed away after a brief illness on May 24, 2019. He was with the love of his life, best friend and wife, Jeanne SanGiovanni when he passed. Marty worked as a Security Analyst for the Navy prior to his retirement. Born in Miami, Florida on April 2, 1952, he was the loving father of Finn, Angelina, Moose, Mullet, Fergie and Holly, his beloved dogs. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Willa Miller of Miami, Florida. He is survived by his sisters Marilyn Webb (Dave) of Altoona, Florida and Marian Bannister (Stuart) of Miami, Florida; nephews Scott Webb (Elaine), Andrew Bannister (Nichole); nieces Corinne Bannister and Amy Gleason (Dan). To know Marty was to know an incredibly strong, kind, loving, gentle, caring man who loved to go fishing with his lifelong friends, loved his family, traveling, all animals but especially dogs, carpentry and building. He was a faithful Dolphins fan with a great sense of humor.
Donations in Marty's name may be made to your favorite non-profit animal welfare group.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 5 to June 9, 2019