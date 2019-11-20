Home

Mary Alice Smith Obituary
Mary Alice Smith
MARY ALICE RUSSELL SMITH
Mary passed away on November 20, 2019, at Buckingham South Assisted Living in Savannah, Georgia. She was 92 years old.
Mary lived in St. Augustine most of her life. She graduated from Ketterlinus High School and attended Wesleyan Conservatory in Macon, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew S. and Merla C. Russell and by the love of her life for 61 years, William B. Smith, Jr. She was also preceded by her beloved son, William B. Smith, III, two brothers, Andrew B. Russell, Jr. and Stewart C. Russell, three sisters, Cora May Large, Susan M. Russell and Isabelle C. Russell.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan S. (Charles) Arraiz of Savannah, Ga., grandson Christian (Erica) Smith, Portland, Oregon, granddaughter, Sasha (Nelson) Kanno, great grandson, Nalu Kanno, Long Beach, Ca., sister, Kathleen R. Rockwell, Ocala, Fl., and several nieces and nephews.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Buckingham South and Georgia Hospice for the wonderful compassion and care they provided to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in Mary's memory to Trinity Episcopal Parish, 215 St. George Street, St. Augustine, Florida 32084
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Parish Monday, November 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
