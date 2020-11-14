1/1
Mary Ann Edwards
Mary Ann Edwards
Mary Ann (Wharff) Edwards was born 12-27-41 in St. Augustine to Duncan and Evelyn Wharff. She was married to Walter Meszaros and together they had 4 boys. Later in life she married Benjamin Edwards. She was a native and lifelong resident of St. Augustine. Mary Ann passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 with her family by her side at the Bailey Center. She helped raise her two grandchildren and helped take care of her son with Alzheimer's. She was a cat lover at heart! She was also was a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Duncan and Evelyn Wharff, brother, DC Wharff, sister Patty Jo Wharff, husband Benjamin Edwards, and sons David and Donald Meszaros.
She is survived by sons, Gregory and Stephen Meszaros; grandchildren Matthew and Kimberly Meszaros; and daughter in law, Kelly Meszaros.
Cards may be sent to 143 Straw Pond Way St. Augustine 32092.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
St John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
