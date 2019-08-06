|
|
Mary Ann McCarthy Wymer Dufresne
Mary Ann McCarthy Wymer Dufresne died on August 3 in St. Augustine, Florida, at the
age of 72.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bruce and children Patty Kelly (Bill), Doug
Wymer (Mary), Mary Gail Dufresne, Andrew Dufresne, Michelle Dufresne, Alex
Dufresne (Lindsey), William Dufresne (Rita). She is survived by grandchildren Matthew
Wymer, Anna Coffee, Danielle Wymer, Owen Coffee, Molly Dufresne, Victoria
Dufresne, and Amelia Dufresne. She is also survived by siblings Martha Jones (Ray,
Tampa, FL), Maureen Young (Albany, OH), Mike McCarthy (Becky, Dayton, Ohio), and
John McCarthy (Andrea, Austin, Texas), sister-in-law Mary Claire Dufresne Dant (Ave
Maria, FL), and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her brother,
Mark McCarthy.
Mary Ann was born on November 7, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jerome and Kathleen
McCarthy. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1983 with a bachelor's
degree and Loyola University in 1988 with a master's degree.
Mary Ann dedicated more than 30 years of service to youth ministry beginning in Ohio
and then moved to St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Orange Park, Florida. She led a
team of volunteers who assisted in the creation and operation of numerous programs
and retreats including CYO, Spirit, Discovery, Camp Risk, and Urban Plunge. Urban
Plunge began in 1985 as a week-long service trip to St. Augustine assisting low-income
families with home repairs and yard work. The program grew greatly and expanded to
three weeks each summer with more than 150 teenagers and adults working side-by-
side.
A memorial mass is scheduled for Friday, August 9, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Benedict the Moor in St.
Augustine, with a reception to follow at San Sebastian Catholic Church, 1112 State
Road 16, St. Augustine. All are welcome to attend wearing bright and cheerful colors to
celebrate Mary Ann's life. If you were the recipient of one of her quilts, please bring it in
her honor. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Urban Plunge care of the
Diocese of St. Augustine, Office of Youth Ministry at 11625 Old St. Augustine Road,
Jacksonville, FL 32258. Condolences can be sent to {URL}. The family would like to
thank the Flagler Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for their attentive and skilled care.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019