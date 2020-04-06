|
Mary Ann Weaver
Mary Ann Nelson Weaver, a heritage native and life-long resident of St. Augustine passed away Friday at the Bailey Center. She was born Oct. 19. 1924 at the Florida East Coast Hospital, and was the daughter of James Shepherd Nelson and Doris Warburton Nelson.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by one son, Paul C. Weaver Jr., three brothers, Jack, Thomas Henry, David Bennett all of St. Augustine, and one sister Mildred O'Donnell of Miami.
She is survived by a son, Ronald C. Weaver of Marineland, with whom she lived for the last 30 years, a daughter Linda of Tulsa, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a registered nurse working in all the area nursing homes through the years. Her love and compassion for the elderly was legendary. From the time of her childhood she had a passion for rescuing animals. Her devotion to others and her generous heart will be forever missed.
There will be a graveside service for family and a memorial service at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, a donation to S.A.F.E. Animal rescue may be made in her name.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020