Mary Busch HarbMary Busch Harb, 73, resident of St Augustine since 1989, passed away on October 13, 2020 surrounded by family at her home. Mary was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and moved to Satellite Beach, Florida at the age of seven. Mary attended local schools before moving to Tallahassee to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Florida State University. Mary would practice her nursing profession for 50 years. Mary was compassionate and loved caring for others. She served as a Girl Scout leader for many years when her daughters were young. She valued her time riding horses, camping, boating, and going to the beach; but as a wife, mother of four and granny to seven she valued nothing greater than her family time. She was a loving wife of 42 years to Bill, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Mary is survived by her husband, Bill Harb; son, Robert R. White; daughters, Carrie H. Mares, Catherine H. Silva and Rachel H. Da Costa and seven grandchildren along with other family members.A private family celebration of Mary's life will be held by the family at a later date.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.