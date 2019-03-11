|
|
Mary Ellen Ranick, 76, passed away at Flagler Hospital on March 5, 2019, from various ailments and heart complications. The eldest of five children, she was born to parents Mary and Robert McCorry. She grew up in Brewster, New York. In her early 20s, she moved to Florida and met her husband of 51 years. They put down roots in Bradenton, where they raised their children and owned various businesses from 1970 to 2017, when they moved to St. Augustine.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Ranick; her daughter, Cathy Scarangella (Michael); her son, Richard Ranick (Jenny); grandchildren: Ryan, Alex, Sean and Sara.
A memorial will be held Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the Heritage Park Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of dogs, the family is asking donations be given to the nonprofit Swamp Haven Dog Rescue in Mary Ellen Ranick's memory: www.swamphaven.org
St. Johns Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 11, 2019