Mary Ellen Syrup, 73, of St. Augustine, passed away on May 6, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Middleburg, Fl. Born in St Augustine on September 28, 1945 to the late Edward and Frances Masters. Mary Ellen served our country proudly in the US Navy. She was a registered nurse and member of the San Sebastian Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Edward F. "Buddy" Masters, Patrick Kennedy Masters, Ann Marie Taylor and grandson, Jared Lecas.
Mary Ellen lives on in the hearts of her daughter, Michaela Lecas (Kenneth) of Middleburg; son, Sean Syrup (Karen) of Alaska; brothers and sister, Barry Joseph Masters, David Masters(Jackie) and Katherine Masters all of St Augustine, Fl; grandchildren, Joshua, Kennedy and Kathryn Lecas, Lauren(Esther) and Rebecca Syrup, Ryan Reid and Alysha Pitts.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019. A celebration of Mary's life will be 10: 30 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at San Sebastian Catholic Church, 112 State Road 16, St Augustine, Fl. She will be laid to rest 10: 30 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 31, 2019