Mary Eugenia Genovar Baker
Mary Eugenia Genovar Baker passed away at age 90 on January 22nd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William T. Baker Jr., and her brother Philip B. Genovar. Mary was the daughter of Willard P. & Eugenia Y. Genovar. Mary was the matriarch of the Baker family. Mary was very active with both the Cathedral Basilica & the City of Saint Augustine, but also found the time for numerous other clubs; Catholic Daughters of America, Alter Guild, St. Patrick's Circle, Flagler Hospital Auxiliary, Poinsettia Garden Club, Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, and the Saint Augustine Easter Festival. Mary is survived by her five daughters; Mary Margaret Baker, Deborah Eugenia Baker, Leslie Case (Kip), Harriet Mulholland (John deceased), and Alice Baker. Mary had ten grandchildren Melissa Richardson, Richard Baker, Justin Case, John & Danielle Mulholland, Allison Booth, Wyatt Baker, Benjamin, Carrie, and Wade Giddens. She was blessed to have 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:00 AM February 3, 2020 in the Cathedral-Basilica of St Augustine. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with prayers being said at 6:00 PM February 2, 2020 at Craig Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020