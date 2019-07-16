|
Mary Everson Canaday
Mary Everson Canaday, 85, of Elkton, passed from this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Community Hospice in St. Augustine. Born to George Benjamin Everson and Florence Sophie Maln Everson, Mary was a 1951 graduate of Hastings High School, worked over 50 years as a bookkeeper with Florida Planters, Inc. in Hastings, and resided in her home in Spuds for the remainder of her life. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Hastings and had also recently attended Harvest Light Baptist Church in Hastings. Though reserved in nature, Mary loved and took pride in her family heritage and enjoyed being around others. She was hardworking, dedicated, charitable, and a good woman. She loved the "Good Lord" and appreciated simple things, like being outdoors, taking walks, donating to her favorite charity, sending a special article to someone, and making her yard beautiful. In the 1980's, she was a member of the Sugarfoot Family Cloggers, performing in many venues, including the capital. She was a sports enthusiast and loved learning, often taking extensive notes from shows that interested her and tracking sports statistics. In the last two years of her life, she enthusiastically responded to experiencing new adventures and connecting with others under the live-in care of her niece (husband). Mary was preceded in death by her father, George B. Everson, Sr.; her mother, Florence Sophie Everson, siblings, George B. Everson, Jr. ("Ben"), Charles A. Everson ("Allie"), Jane Everson Goode, and Thomas D. Everson ("Tommy"), and a niece, Sandi Jo Padgett. Mary is survived by a sister, Gay Everson Scott (David) of Danville, CA, nieces and nephews, Joni Andrews (David) of Elkton, Tracy Miller (Bruce) of Studio City, CA, David Scott (Julie) of Grass Valley, CA, Thomas D. "Todd" Everson, Jr. (Sherry) of Palatka, FL, and Brent Everson (Malinda) of St. Augustine, FL.
Memorial services will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Pastor Taylor Hodges officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the services at 12:00. Flowers are gratefully accepted, or memorial donations may be sent to the McKnight Brain Institute at University of Florida (mbi.ufl.edu), , or the H.A.W.K.E.
foundation (hawkewildlife.org).
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 16 to July 17, 2019