Mary Jane Hunt
Mary Jane (Busam) Hunt 86, of St. Augustine passed away unexpectedly January 11, 2020.
Mary Jane was born on February 5, 1933 in Cannelton, Indiana to Paul Joseph Busam and Vivian Bernice (McFall) Busam. She spent her first 6 years in Indiana and then moved to St. Augustine with her parents, to manage a local grocery store on Anastasia Island. She graduated from St. Joseph academy where she was on the Catholic Senior High School Champion basketball team of 1948. She was also named "Most Athletic" her senior year. After graduating high school, she attended nursing school in Rockford, Illinois. Leaving early to marry the love of her life, James B. Hunt, Jr. in 1952 after he returned from Korea where he served with the United States Marine Corps. They were an ecumenical couple, each actively participating in their church community over the majority of their successful 67 year marriage.
Mary Jane worked in the Sears Roebuck Catalog store for 21 years. She was involved with the Elks, Eland club as well as the Scimitars, serving as President in 2004-5. She was a regular member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her loving and gentle presence will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, James B. (JB) Hunt, Jr., her children Stephanie (Roger) Messersmith, Mark (Elizabeth) Hunt and Lisa (Robert) Brunson and her sister Paula (Busam) Owens. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her brother Francis John (Frank) Busam and two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial will be held at Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine at 11:00 AM on Friday January 17, 2020. A reception will follow at the Shriner's Club, St. Augustine. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020