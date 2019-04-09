|
Mary Kate Phillips, age 69, passed away on March 27, 2019, due to cancer. She was born on January 29, 1950, in Scranton, Pennsylvania to her mother, Jeanne F. Walsh, who now lives in New Jersey at ninety-one-years-old. She fell in love and married Andy Phillips in February 1971, who preceded her in death in 1995.
Kate was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her two sons, Andy and Patrick, and their wives, Julie and Nicole. Her most cherished role in life was "Nana." Nothing brought her as much joy as her four grandchildren: Bailey, Carley, Justin, and Hallie. You could hear her calling their names from the shore as they drifted afar in the waves in St. Augustine.
To know Kate was to love Kate. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She told it like it was and didn't hold back on giving her opinion. She was a devout Catholic and always let her faith lead her through life. She made friends everywhere she went and the people who worked with her at Silver Creek loved her as well.
Kate is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Alyce and Richard Heckler, sister-in-laws Lynn Layton, Sharon Pierce, and Cindy Hammond, brother-in-law Stephen Phillips, among many nieces and nephews: Ryan, Brady, Tony, Shelly, Tiffany, Amber, Shannon, Wayne, Noah, Josh, also including her dear neice, Katie Zdenek, who preceded her death in 2015.
Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday morning, April 6th, at 9:00 am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2019