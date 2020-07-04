Mary L. Sferre

With deep gratitude for a remarkable life we are saddened to announce the death of Mary L. Sferre on Tuesday, June 30 at Flagler Hospital.

Mary was born in Syracuse NY on January 16, 1929 and has been in ministry in northern Florida since 1983. She was pre-deceased by her parents Umberto and Emilia Sferra and her bothers David and Albert. She is survived by Mary Steves, her dear friend and companion on life's journey, her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Alvin Koch, one niece Cindy Munafo, five nephews Ron, David and Bob Koch and Jay and Luke Sferra and their families, the Steves family and especially her precious Kristina Smarrelli, her Community and multitudes of friends and loved ones who are grieving her loss.

Mary was a teacher, Principal and Social Worker and the last forty-five years was the wise therapist, teacher, mentor to more than we know…She was Growth Pointe Marriage and Family Therapy and Training Center and there she nurtured hearts and minds and souls. Actually she was a presence wherever she went.

Mary was a Sister of St. Francis and a Sister for Christian Community and lived the Franciscan spirit throughout her life!

We want to honor her with an Ecumenical Memorial Service here in St. Augustine as soon as circumstances allow. There will be a Memorial Mass at the Franciscan Villa in Syracuse, NY at a later date.

In her honor "stay connected with one another, learn lessons each day in living; do it again and again and forever again."



