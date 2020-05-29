Mary Lou Brusaw
Mary Lou Brusaw, 91, St. Augustine, born May 25, 1928, passed away May 23, 2020 at the Ponce Therapy Care Center. She was born in Nicholls, Georgia, daughter of the late Charles H. Randle and Alvie Williams, and had resided here in St. Augustine since 1957. She was a very talented seamstress and had worked for Carlton Interiors from 1965-1995. She then continued making drapes from her home until her retirement. She was a member of the Dogwood Garden Circle. She was a longtime, faithful and active member of Grace United Methodist Church and was active in the Bykota Class.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Grace United Methodist Church Youth Dept., 8 Carrera St., St. Augustine, FL 32084.
A visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. will precede the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are feeling ill or are high risk, please stay home. Services will be broadcast live via www.facebook.com/stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Private interment will take place 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Craig Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Luker (Russ), St. Augustine; son, James Ellis (Henrietta), Oneonta, AL; sister, Shirley Boggs, Dunnellon, FL; nephew, Glen Knight (Debi), St. Augustine; grandchildren, Justin Ellis (Laura) , Heather Golz (Jamie), Amanda Ellis, Rusty Luker (Jesse), Johnathan Luker, St. Augustine, FL; daughter in law, Marla Ellis, Ft. Walton Beach; and numerous great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Ellis, her second husband, Al Brusaw, a son, Robert Ellis, sister and brother in law, Emma Lee and Rudy Knight, and a brother, Charles D. Randle.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.