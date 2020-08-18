1/1
Mary Lou Kowlsen, age 84 of St. Augustine, FL passed away at home August 13, 2020. She was born in Buffalo, NY. She had been a computer operator for Zippo of Bradford, PA for 20 years and a caregiver for 25 years. She was President of the St. Augustine Shores Garden club, volunteered with the wildlife committee, and many other community activities. Her Hobbies included cooking, gardening, bowling and playing cards with her friends. She was a woman of great faith in God, truly loved her family and was a great friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mary Sipowicz, her husband Norman Kowlsen, brother Lewis Sipowic and son Michael Norman Kowlsen. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday August 22, 2020, the family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 AM at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Smiley Sturgis, officiating.She is survived sons: Mark J. Kowlsen and Matthew L. Kowlsen. Sisters: Judy Ann Hedden and Nancy Joy Avel.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
