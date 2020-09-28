1/
Mary Louise Cooper
Mary Louise Cooper, 85, of St. Augustine, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Symphony at St. Augustine. She was born in Keyport, N.J. and has been a resident of St. Augustine since 1996. She worked as a Service Representative for New Jersey Bell Telephone and Verizon for 41 years.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Cooper; sister, Betsey Folscher of St. Augustine; niece, Suzanne Czech and a nephew, Fredrick W. Folscher both of Beachwood, N.J; 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews.
Funeral services will be private. If you wish to honor her love of animals donations may be made to H.A.W.K.E.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
