Mary Louise CooperMary Louise Cooper, 85, of St. Augustine, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Symphony at St. Augustine. She was born in Keyport, N.J. and has been a resident of St. Augustine since 1996. She worked as a Service Representative for New Jersey Bell Telephone and Verizon for 41 years.Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, John Cooper; sister, Betsey Folscher of St. Augustine; niece, Suzanne Czech and a nephew, Fredrick W. Folscher both of Beachwood, N.J; 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews.Funeral services will be private. If you wish to honor her love of animals donations may be made to H.A.W.K.E.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.