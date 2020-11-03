Mary Louise SullivanMary Louise Sullivan passed away at her home on October 30, 2020 at the age of 79. A native of Vincennes Indiana, Mary grew up in Terre Haute, graduated from Shulte High School and Indiana Business College. She worked for the teamsters for many years while raising her two sons, Wade and Justin.Mary married her husband of 41 years, James E. Sullivan and together they raised their 4 children and while sharing their love of music and theatre. They also enjoyed traveling, visiting 46 of our 50 states, Mexico, Bahamas and Rome, Italy. Her nickname "Sparkle" reflected not only her on-stage presence while performing as Lead vocalist with the well-known 4-part female Acapella group the "Sweet Adeline's" but her glittering personality. Their performance at Carnegie Hall was a career highlight. After moving to St. Augustine, Mary continued to pursue her passion for singing with the Jacksonville Chorus, winning 2nd in class at the National Harmony Competition in Honolulu, Hawaii.Following retirement, Mary volunteered at Flagler Hospital and was very active at the Limelight Theatre. Mary is survived by her husband James Sullivan, sons, Wade and Justin Cox; step daughters, Melissa (Dan) Phillips and Crystle (Ken) Higa; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:00AM Thursday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Fr. Tom Willis, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00AM until time of the service on Thursday. Burial will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to the Limelight Theater 11 Old Mission Ave. St. Augustine, FL 32084