Mary Louise "Mary Lou" ThomasMrs. Mary Louise "Marylou" Thomas passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on July 8, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida at the age of 89.Marylou is survived by her children Mary Rubio (Victor) and Arthur Thomas (Lisa). She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren and was born on July 7, 1931 in Jacksonville, Florida a daughter to the late Arthur and Mary Truesdell.Marylou was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Jack H. Thomas.She remained active in her business until 2019 and her hobbies included gardening, crafts, and time with her family.A private celebration of Marylou's life will be held on Saturday July 25, 2020 in St. Augustine. The family requests donations be made to Community Hospice in lieu of flowers.