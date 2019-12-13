|
|
Mary Louise Usina Brown
St. Augustine native Mary Louise Usina Brown died peacefully on December 8, 2019, at Hospice of Health First at Cape Canaveral Hospital due to complications from pneumonia. Born March 6, 1937 to Mary Borum Usina and Francis Evaristo Usina, Mary Lou grew up as part of the pioneer family that settled North Beach, with the bridge to the barrier island later named for her parents.
She was proud of her Minorcan heritage, sharing that rich history with countless visitors to the St. George St. Spanish Quarter where she worked as a guide. She loved living in the same North Beach home where her father was born until she moved to Merritt Island in 2014. Like all Usinas, Mary Lou never met a stranger and she became a beloved resident of her assisted living facility located minutes from her daughter's home. She enjoyed countless trips home to North Beach in her later years, meeting relatives at Aunt Kate's restaurant, named for her grandmother Catherine Evans Usina.
At age 14, Mary Lou finished third in the state-wide spelling bee, and was a 1955 honor graduate of Ketterlinus High School before going on to earn her A.A. degree at the University of Florida. She was a proud Gator who would see all three of her children graduate from UF as well.
She is survived by her children Evan Smith, Melbourne, Catherine Harwood (husband Bill), Merritt Island, and Joan Smith, St. Augustine; grandchildren Houston and Riley Harwood and Jonathan Smith plus stepchildren Cindy Patterson, Leroy Brown Jr. (wife Terri) and Amanda Lei Brown, all of Valdosta, GA. She is also survived by her brother Frank D. Usina and his wife Elizabeth Usina, who was Mary Lou's devoted friend since high school. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Brown and big brother Jack F. Usina and his wife Mary.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary Lou's memory may be made to St. Augustine's First United Methodist Church, 118 King St, St. Augustine FL 32084, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019