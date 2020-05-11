Mary McCook
Mary Frances McCook, age 87 of St Augustine, FL passed away May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Ben Hill County, GA. She had worked for many years at the Wise Potato Chip Company.
Public visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home. Social Distance practices will be in effect as well a number of people allowed in the room at any given time, there may be wait times. The funeral and burial will be private. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Martha and daughters: Debbie and Mary Ellen. She is survived by daughters: Christie King, Elaine Walls, Jackie Corbin and Jill Perkins. 14 grandchildren, 34 Great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.



Published in St. Augustine Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
