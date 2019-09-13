|
|
Mary "Polly" Pauline Wells
Mary "Polly" Pauline Wells, 77, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A lifelong resident of the North Georgia area, she worked various jobs outside the home, but the most memorable was when she worked at the Chow Time in Ringgold as a young girl and helped her husband operate Wells Farm for 50 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Esther Ann Gooden Beaver; sister, Vivian Abney and two brothers, Raymond Beaver and W.A. Beaver.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Larry Wells of Ringgold, Georgia; four children, Larry "Tony" (Angie) Wells of Ringgold, Georgia., Rhonda (Richard) Tompkins of Ringgold, Georgia., April (Dale) Rhudy of LaFayette, Georgia., and Bonnie (Rhys) Gaillard of Clemson, South Carolina; sister, Jean Genovar of Rock Spring, Georgia; brother, Paul Beaver of St. Augustine, Florida; Half sisters Debra Riddle of Ringgold, Georgia and Nadine Sisson of Palm Coast, Florida, Stepmother Peggy Beaver of Ringgold, Georgia; twelve grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends 12-3 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019