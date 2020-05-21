Mary "Lala" Schofield
Our mother, Mary was born in 1932, Brightlingsea, England. She shared many stories of her childhood growing up in London during WWII. In her early 20's, she worked for B.O.A.C. and took full advantage of the travel perks. After meeting her future husband, Paul Schofield, she became a military wife and, again, greatly enjoyed all the travel. Lala, as she was fondly known, was always in motion, either gardening, knitting, playing the piano or devouring a good book.
In 1993, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, which stole many pleasures from her life, but never extinguished her love of dogs, chocolate or family. These qualities she gladly shared with her daughters, Heather (Hadley) Brown, Rome, NY and Elizabeth (Miguel) Mas, St. Augustine, FL and her cherished grandchildren, Stephen (Kelly) Brown, Gabriella (Alex) Bell, Stephanie and Madeleine Mas, all of whom survive her. Mary also leaves behind three beloved nephews and a dear niece, all in England. Paul proceeded her in death in 2010. Mary passed away May 12, 2020 from COVID19 at Rome Hospital. We would like to thank the staff at the Residential Health Care Facility who took such great care of her over the last few years.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Wild Animal Park in Chittenago, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.
