Mary Spanos
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary G. Spanos on September 5, 2020. Our loving devoted mother and a loyal friend to all whose lives she touched. As were her wishes, Mary died at her home in St. Augustine supported by the love of her family and dear friends. Born in Tarpon Springs, Florida on October 25, 1926 Mary met and married her soul mate and love of her life, Nicholas Spanos with whom she shared 50 years of devotion. They moved to New York City where together they raised three children. Mary was a devout Greek Orthodox and exhibited the grace and love her unwavering faith provided her to all who she knew. She loved her family and instilled in them strong values that have served them well throughout their lives. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Mary was predeceased by her Husband Nicholas and son Gus. She is survived by her daughter Gail Jones (Mark), son Peter Spanos (Chris) five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, St Augustine, FL on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions the service will also be livestreamed, accessible through the Church's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/
Holy TrinityGOC/. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, St. Augustine.