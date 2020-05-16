Mary Suzanne "Sue" Burg
1934 - 2020
Mary Suzanne "Sue" Burg
Sue Burg, age 85, a resident of Stratford Ct, then St Augustine, FL, passed away Saturday May 9th at Villa Manor Nursing Home in Lakewood, Colorado after a brave battle with several chronic health problems. Daughter of the late William and Mildred Colladay, she was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 28th, 1934. She was a registered nurse and a graduate of Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. Sue worked as a nurse in many different capacities, first as a pediatric nurse at Bridgeport Hospital, then at the night supervisor at Lord Chamberlyn Nursing Home and finally many years as the manager of Nutri Systems in Stratford, Ct. Sue's love of nursing was most evident in the joy she received from caring for friends, loved ones and neighbors. She was a kind and caring nurse to all that needed her help. Sue loved to entertain. She was a member and often the creator of countless teams, clubs and organizations. Sue retired to St Augustine, Fl with her late husband John Burg and was very active in her community there. She is survived by her loving children; Stephen Anderson of Phoenix, AZ; Robert Anderson of Centennial, CO and Linda Anderson of New Orleans, LA. Her sisters Katherine Conti, Judy McGourthy, and lifelong friend and honorary sister, Dorothy Carlino. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Talia, William, Erika and Karen Anderson; great grandchildren; Estrella, Allie and Cooper. Sue was predeceased by her husband John Burg, son Richard Anderson, ex husband Kenneth Anderson, and sisters Barbara Penny and Patty O'Byrne. A memorial services will be held at a later date in St Augustine, FL followed by internment in the columbarium at St Augustine's, St Anastasia Catholic church.

Published in St. Augustine Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
