|
|
Maryann J. Tallon
Maryann J Tallon, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Flagler Hospital of natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1933, she was raised there and in New Jersey. Affectionately known as Gram to most, she loved children and felt all deserved attention. Maryann relocated to Florida in the seventies and settled in St Augustine in the eighties. She worked for Herbie Wiles Ins. and Larry T. Griggs Attorney At Law. She enjoyed gardening, reading and fishing. Maryann is survived by her children, Michael and wife, Jonelle, Patricia and husband, Michael, Gregory and wife, Charla; grandchildren, Jason, Tory, Michael, Hunter, Tesha and April; many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 20 to May 21, 2019