Maryann T. Stansfield, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 2, 2019 at her home in St. Augustine, Florida. Maryann was born at Brooklyn Naval Hospital in NY and grew up in East Paterson, NJ. She was a 1964 graduate of East Paterson High School. Maryann met her husband Robert while in high school and they married in August of 1967. They lived their early life in Elmwood Park and Boonton, NJ before moving to East Wakefield, NH in 1987 and later moving to Wolfeboro, NH. Maryann raised a family of four children and worked as a dispatcher for the City of Wolfeboro Electric Department. She loved her work and was well known and loved by the people of Wolfeboro. In 2011, Maryann and her husband Robert retired to St. Augustine Beach, FL where they enjoyed visits from their grandchildren.
Maryann was preceded in death by her husband in September of 2018. More than anything, Maryann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed. Maryann is survived by her sons, CW3 Robert J. Stansfield and MAJ Craig Stansfield of Wolfeboro, NH (NH Army National Guard), her daughter, 1LT Alyssa Stansfield of St. Augustine, FL (Army Reserve) and her son, 1LT Michael Stansfield of Portsmouth, NH (Army Reserve), as well as her beloved grandchildren, Vinson, Skylar, Haley & MacKenzie.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home in St. Augustine. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 31, 2019