Marygrace Petry

Marygrace PetryMarygrace Petry, 96 of St Augustine, Fl passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Bailey Center for Caring. Marygrace was born on October 11, 1923 to the late Louis and Grace Schmettan in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. She lived in Long Island, West Palm and Montana before moving to St. Augustine 24 years ago.Marygrace was a professional juggler throughout the United States and many continents. She traveled with the USO during the Korean Conflict performing for soldiers and dignitaries. Marygrace also performed with Bob Hope. She continued juggling into her 80s. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling, reading and attended Good News Church in St. Augustine. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.Marygrace is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Vincent Petry.Marygrace is survived by her son, Warren Louis Petry(Colleen) of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Robert Petry and Thomas Petry of Jacksonville, Tiffany Paiva(Matthew) of St. Augustine, Joshua Williams (Svetlana) of Las Vegas and Brittany Williams of Cocoa Beach; great grandchildren, Skylar Paiva and Ollie Williams.Marygrace will be laid to rest with her husband at the Arlington National Cemetery.St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.