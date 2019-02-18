|
Matthew Ray Webb Jr. has gone to be home with his Heavenly Father, Feb. 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 29 years old.
A wonderful son, beloved husband, and a devoted father, Matthew was known for his handsome looks, dimples and ready smile. He was always ready to lend a hand to help anyone he could. He was a good handyman. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially fishing and working on automobiles. Matthew had worked for several years for the St. Johns County Parks & Recreation Department and actually enjoyed cutting grass. Most of all, he loved his family and loved his Lord. He was a man of great faith even in the face of overwhelming adversity. Indeed it could be said of Matthew, "that he fought a good fight, that he has finished his course, and he has kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 (paraphrased).
Survivors include Matthew's wife: Stephanie Andrews Webb, his son: Hudson Webb, Father and Step-Mother: Matthew and Kim Webb, sister: Christiana Webb, Step-Brother: Kyle Jenkins, and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother: Tracy Acree.
There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, both at Craig Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Feb. 18, 2019