Maureen Ann "Reenie" Sikes
Maureen Ann "Reenie" Sikes, age 56, of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Maureen was born in New Rochelle, NY and grew up in Stamford,
Connecticut. She graduated in the class of 1981 from Stamford High School and went on to attend Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. where she studied Hotel Management. Maureen had an adventurous spirit and lived in many places, doing many kinds of work. In Boulder, Colorado she owned and operated her own clothing stores. In Santa Fe, New Mexico, while working in the restaurant industry, she made many dear friends and counted among her friends and acquaintances a number of Hollywood celebrities. She also lived for a time in Central America, Florida and California. In her work as an international travel guide she traveled throughout Europe, South and Central America. She moved to Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2004 and from there moved to St. Augustine in 2008 after meeting her husband-to-be Greg Sikes. Most recently, Maureen had been working at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park where she was a Tour Guide, and worked in the ticket booth and gift shop. She had a deep and abiding love of the ocean and in her youth had been an avid surfer. Her more recent pastimes included becoming a Florida Master Gardener, a member of the St. Augustine Historical Society and the Jacksonville Genealogical Society. Genealogy and family history research were her passion, but she also set aside time for her hobby of jewelry making. More than anything, Maureen was a loving wife, daughter, sister and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Hubbard Sim. She is survived by her husband, Gregory M. Sikes of St. Augustine; her father, F. Thomas Sim of St. Augustine; brother, Michael Sim (Valerie) of Monroe, Connecticut; and a sister, Catherine Sim of Portland, Oregon.
A celebration of Maureen's life will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. In lieu of sending flowers, we respectfully ask that all who wish to do so please donate to the .
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020