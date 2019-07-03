|
Maureen Farley
Maureen Karen Farley of Saint Augustine, formerly of Culver City, CA, passed away on July 2nd at Flagler Hospital after a brief illness. She was the daughter of James and Grace Allison (Bowers) Farley of Saint Augustine. A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 6th, 12:30 p.m., at the Craig Funeral Home, Saint Augustine.
Born on March 18, 1962 in Summit, NJ., Maureen always celebrated her birthday a day early on St. Patrick's Day as a salute to her Irish heritage. She was raised in Irvington and later in New Providence, NJ where she was an avid athlete. She graduated from Montana University Film school and immediately left for Hollywood with her fellow grads and lifelong friends. She worked in the motion picture business for 30 years where she never lost her passion for "Movie Magic."
Starting as a production assistant Maureen worked her way up to the role of Property Master. Her incredible eye for detail, love of gadgets and formidable organization skills served her well in films ranging from the original "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" to "The Green Mile," "The Notebook," "The Majestic," "The Mist," "Don Juan DeMarco," "Blow," "The Big Green," and most recently, "Money Ball". Among the actors she enjoyed working with were Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Mark Harmon, Johnny Depp, Jim Carey, Elizabeth Montgomery, Dianne Keaton, Tom Hanks, and two of her favorite gentlemen, the late greats Walter Matthau and James Garner.
Maureen was a proud alumna of Montana State U in Bozeman (Go Bobcats!) and a lifelong active member of the MSU Alumni Association. Over the years she served on many boards with emphasis on the MSU Film Department. She hosted a yearly student field trip every spring which introduced film students to the "Hollywood Experience."
After retiring, she moved to Saint Augustine to be near family and pursue her other passion in life, animal rescue, particularly black cats and dogs who are often overlooked for adoption. She and her rescue dog Petey were often seen on Sundays greeting visitors and posing for pictures at Fort Matanzas where Petey was made the official "Bark Ranger." Maureen was also proud of her fundraising for the St. Augustine Humane Society which resulted in Petey appearing on the cover of its 2019 Pin-up Paws calendar, "The Fast and the Furriest."
In addition to her parents, who relocated last year to Saint Augustine after 46 years in New Providence, she is survived by her sister Patricia Farley and her husband Leigh Stelzer of Saint Augustine and Mount Pocono, PA; nephews Victor Farley Neumark of Los Angeles, CA and Ian James Neumark (Megan) of Westfield, NJ; Aunts Kathryn Keating of Berkeley Heights, NJ and S. Hollace Bowers of Charleston, SC; a myriad of cousins and a host of friends in the film industry and the Los Angeles area, especially Jessica Huebner, Helen Britten and Chris Kubin. She was predeceased by her brother, James Patrick Farley.
She also leaves behind her beloved Petey and feline fur-babies Seamus, Riley, Murphy, Finnegan, Velvet, Scamp and Phantom. Sunny, Patrick and many others were waiting for her across the Rainbow Bridge.
Maureen was an old soul, generous to a fault and a lover of all creatures, particularly the vulnerable and homeless. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local no-kill shelter, animal rescue – particularly the blind cat rescue. Better yet, adopt an older or black pet.
Safe journey, Maureen. Eire go Brach!
