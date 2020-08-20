1/1
Maureen Loliva
Maureen Loliva, age 68, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, on August 15, 2020.
Maureen was a member of the St. Augustine, FL community, and of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Due to her innate ability to help people see their own potential, Maureen was a mentor and mother to many. Using her talent to teach, she poured her wisdom and strength into anyone who needed it.
Although Maureen's health had been failing, she embodied courage and strength. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain.
Maureen was born to Vito and Adelaide Loliva in Staten Island, NY. She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Christopher Pacetti; her beloved son, Kevin Horan; her three loving granddaughters Adelaide, Eliana, and Genevieve; as well as her siblings Barbara Saldibar, William Loliva and Joan Loliva.
Please join her loved ones as they celebrate her welcome into heaven. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday August 25 at Craig Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday August 26 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with celebrant Reverend Father Jared De Leo. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. All are welcome.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
