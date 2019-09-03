|
Melanie Coleman
Melanie Margueritte Coleman, age 64 of Elkton, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and moved to St. Augustine as a child. Melanie worked as a CNA for many years in home health care, her passion in life was taking care of the elderly. She cherished her 3 granddaughters who she adopted and raised as her own. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Melanie gave until the end, she was an organ donor and gave 2 people the gift of sight.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Sarah Stratton Unser (Steven) of Pensacola, Stephanie Stratton Loeser (Terry) of St. Marys, GA, Summer Ann Stratton of St. Augustine; sisters, Marcia Diane Smith (Russell), Marilyn Elizabeth Burres both of St. Augustine and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Alan Stratton and brother in-law Chuck Burres.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Smiley Sturgis officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Community Hospice at, www.communityhospice.com/give.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019