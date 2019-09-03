Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melanie Coleman Obituary
Melanie Coleman
Melanie Margueritte Coleman, age 64 of Elkton, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia and moved to St. Augustine as a child. Melanie worked as a CNA for many years in home health care, her passion in life was taking care of the elderly. She cherished her 3 granddaughters who she adopted and raised as her own. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Melanie gave until the end, she was an organ donor and gave 2 people the gift of sight.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Sarah Stratton Unser (Steven) of Pensacola, Stephanie Stratton Loeser (Terry) of St. Marys, GA, Summer Ann Stratton of St. Augustine; sisters, Marcia Diane Smith (Russell), Marilyn Elizabeth Burres both of St. Augustine and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Alan Stratton and brother in-law Chuck Burres.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Smiley Sturgis officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Community Hospice at, www.communityhospice.com/give.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now