Melissa Jane Sams
03/27/1970 – 12/08/2019
"Hiking is a bit like life: the journey only requires you to put one foot in front of the other…again and again and again. And if you allow yourself the opportunity to be present throughout the entirety of the trek, you will witness the beauty every step of the way, not just at the summit."
Melissa embraced adventure every available moment of her life. She had a thirst for travel and experiences that she immersed herself in whenever possible. Melissa truly had many passions: hiking, traveling in her FJ Cruiser, being by the ocean, and being creative. She made countless memories in her favorite place, Moab, Utah. Melissa was a beautiful, caring, loving, easy-going human being, and we will miss her gentle presence daily.
Unfortunately, our sweet Melissa was robbed of more opportunities for travel and adventure by the demon that is pancreatic cancer. Melissa passed peacefully at home on December 8th, 2019 at 8:08am. She spent her last days conveying love and peace to her family. She is survived by her husband Will Falcon whom she lovingly married on November 28th, 2019. She is also survived by her children Cory Sams, Claudia Sams, Taylor Falcon, and Maysa Falcon; her parents Larry Rice, Jackie Rice, Pam Bujarski, and Kirby Bujarski; her sister Kim Besser and her family Tim Besser, Cassidy Besser, and Adin Besser; her brother Dustin Tully and his wife Kathy Tully; her Aunt Ann Rice and her son Clayton Rice; and her sisters Jennifer Batchelor, Crystal Fitzgerald, and Kim Famularo. Lastly, her sweet cat Scamp.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly. She would wish for everyone to live life to the fullest just as she did. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for Melissa in late January, and details will be forthcoming. Please donate to the in lieu of flowers. We must find early detection for this merciless cancer.
https://donate3.cancer.org/
