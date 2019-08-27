|
|
Melissa Lauren McCauley
With a profound sense of loss we attempt to give an account of our precious loved one, Melissa Lauren McCauley.
Melissa was born September 1st, 1988 in Tampa, Fl., to James P. McCauley, Sr. and Celeste Dawn Deshong, spending most of her life in Gainesville, Fl. On August 24, 2019, at age 30, she passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital, in Pensacola, Fl.
Melissa is survived by her beloved son, Hayden Becks, also of Pensacola, Fl. Her parents, James P. McCauley, Sr. (Stephanie) of St. Augustine, Fl. and Celeste Dawn Deshong, of Tampa, Fl. Her maternal grandparents, Linton and Lucretia Stephens of Tampa, Fl. Her siblings: James P. McCauley, Jr. (Ashley) of St. Augustine, Fl., Sean M. McCauley (Misty) of Greer, S.C. and Cathleen E. Aguilar of Palm Coast, Fl. And Sam Lyons of St. Augustine, Fl. With a host of step-siblings, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and coworkers left behind with us, to call to memory her sweet smile.
A special mention of Theresa Becks, Bill and Barbara Cross and Shane and Amber Wise, all of Pensacola, Fl. And James and Galyn Lacewell, of San Antonio, Tx. for their constant love and support of our child, as if she were their own.
Melissa was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, George and Evelyn McCauley. Her uncles, George and Thomas T. McCauley and her aunts, Christine Ollek and Jill Thomas. We imagined them there, waiting to welcome her home.
Melissa was brave, feisty, intelligent, funny, poetic and passionate about the people and causes she believed in. She fought hard to make a place in this world for herself and her son. And she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-8pm at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, Florida. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Friday at 9:00am. Burial will follow mass at San Lorenzo Catholic Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019