Melissa Maurine Boles
The family of Melissa Maurine Boles announce her death at Flagler Hospital on August 1 st , 2019. Melissa was born in Greensboro, N.C. on July 3 rd , 1959. She moved to Florida at age seven, attended Fullerwood School, St. Augustine High School, and Flagler College, where she was a cheerleader. For many years she worked in the tourist industry, as well as being manager of Matchmaker International.
Melissa is survived by her mother, Maurine Boles, and her brothers Joe(Jane) and Mike(Daria) Boles. She was well attended in her last days by her companion, Olin McDonald, and her beloved dog, Kayla.
Private remembrances are planned for a later date. Anyone wishing to may send a donation to EPIC Behavioral Healthcare in her memory.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019