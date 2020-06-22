Baby Mia Amore Collins
Baby Mia Amore Collins was born in heaven on June 15, 2020.
She is preceded in passing by her paternal great-grandparents Lamar and Diane Collins.
Baby Mia is survived by her mother Kimberly A. Collins, siblings; Justice Lamar Collins, Nicholas Blake Randolph, Jayden Gage Randolph and Brian Koy Collins, grandmother Christie Collins, grandfather Jason Collins, Sr. (Laurie) and maternal great-grandparents Maxine Rae and Wendel.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.