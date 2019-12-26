|
Michael Baker
Michael Alonzo Baker, 30, of Orlando (formerly of Palatka), entered the sunset of life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at AdventHealth, Orlando. The son of Michael Smith and Antoinette Baker, he was born on Friday, April 28, 1989 in Palatka. He was a 2007 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Palatka High School and subsequently attended St. Johns River State College. He pursued his lifelong passion for Restaurant Management and was currently employed as the General Manager of First Watch Restaurants, Orlando. He was a member of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, East Palatka. He loved to travel internationally. His hobbies included spending time with Taylor (special niece) and playing his PS4.
Michael was preceded in eternal rest by his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Baker; maternal grandfather, Robert Earl Baker; uncle, Gregory Baker.
He leaves to cherish his memories: devoted mother, Antoinette (Terrance) Nelson, St. Augustine; father, Michael (Katherine) Smith, West Palm Beach; sisters, Maleka Baker, Jacksonville; Mikeya Smith, West Palm Beach; brothers, Randy Hills, Jr., East Palatka; Malik Smith, Mekhi Smith, both of West Palm Beach; paternal grandmother, Lizzie Gaddies, West Palm Beach; paternal grandfather Lamar Daindridge, Sr., Detroit, MI; host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends, including "like a father," Randy Hills, Sr., East Palatka; "like a brother," Deshawn Beaver, Jacksonville; special friend, Isaac Newton, Orlando.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 27 at "Flagg's Chapel of Serenity." Celebration of Michael's Life: 11 a.m., Saturday, December 28 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 85 M.L. King Avenue, St. Augustine, Rev. Ron Rawls, Pastor and officiant. In lieu of flowers, the Baker family has requested memorial contributions in honor of Michael Alonzo Baker be sent to Haven Hospice. Condolences: Baker family guestbook at www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019