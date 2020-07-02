1/1
Michael Bo Griner
Michael Bo Griner
Michael Bo Griner, 30, St. Augustine, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020. He was born in Palatka, FL and had resided here in St. Augustine for the past 20 years having moved here from Orlando. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Pedro Menendez High School, class of 2008 and was also named Mr. Menendez. Michael was a very talented and accomplished musician and played in various venues throughout the area. Along with being a musician, Michael was a fine dining server at local restaurants. He loved nature, had a very caring heart for animals, and had a strong spiritual belief.
A Celebration of his life will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at The Barn Church, 190 Lundy Dirt Road, Palatka, FL 32177.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to The Barn Church.
A musical tribute will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his mother, Neva Griner, St. Augustine; father, Michael W. Griner, Salt Springs; brothers, Craig Thomas,(Casey, Jessa, and Jenna) Keystone Heights, FL, Daniel Griner (Jocelyn and Carmen), Atlanta, GA; sister, Kristen Chavez (Jacob), Brunswick, GA; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
