Michael Burbank
Michael Burbank, age 68, a life-long resident of St. Augustine, FL, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2019, in the compassionate and professional care of the staff at Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospice in Orange City, FL. Mike had courageously battled cancer, always hoping until the end to go fishing one more time.
Mike was born Jan. 4, 1951, to A.L. and Lenore Burbank, Jr., in NYC, NY, who then moved to S. Ponte Vedra Beach, where he acquired his love for the beach and ocean, and most of all, fishing. Starting at an early age he learned the hard way how to avoid a "backlash," and how to throw a 12' cast net into a perfect circle while standing in shoulder-deep water. His skills at making nets, rods/reels, using fishing equipment, catching bait, finding the right spot, and hooking the fish became a real talent. Fishermen are great at telling the story about their catch while not divulging that specific location. Mike was no exception. Mike also spent time crewing on trawlers being delivered to India, South America, and our Western Coast.
Mike was pre-deceased by his parents, brothers, Lincoln and Pat Burbank, sisters, Jane Burbank Gassman and Irene Burbank. He is survived by his sister, Georgette Burbank, nephews, Hugh, Shane and Mike Cronin, and niece, Carolyn Cronin Dominiak, and five great nephews. The Family would like to thank the staff at Fish Memorial Hospice for the very special care and preparation given to Mike. They truly were a "God-send." Also, thank you to friends and many of Mike's fishing buddies who gave him support throughout his illness and made his life happier. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019