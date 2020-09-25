Michael (Magoo) C. Lang Sr.
Michael C (Magoo) Lang, 74, passed away Thursday Sept 10, 2020. He was born September 7, 1946 to Richard and Gertrude Lang of Montpelier, Vermont. He joined the United States Navy serving during Vietnam as a radar operator on a carrier and destroyer. After his 12 years of service moved to Jacksonville later to St. Augustine with his wife Camille and son Michael Jr. Retired from AVAYA after 31 years of service. Mike was a volunteer firefighter and first responder at Station #4 Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department. An energetic member of San Sebastian Catholic Parish became a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus. Several years as a security officer on Northrop Grumman projects. Married 53 years, Michael is survived by his wife Camille; son Michael and grandson Joshua Lang. He will be greatly missed by a very large family both in Florida and Vermont. Memorial service will be held at 1 pm October 1, 2020 at San Sebastian Parish. Later to be interned in a family plot in Montpelier, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made in Mr. Lang's name to your favorite charity
.