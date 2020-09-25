1/1
Michael C. (Magoo) Lang Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael (Magoo) C. Lang Sr.
Michael C (Magoo) Lang, 74, passed away Thursday Sept 10, 2020. He was born September 7, 1946 to Richard and Gertrude Lang of Montpelier, Vermont. He joined the United States Navy serving during Vietnam as a radar operator on a carrier and destroyer. After his 12 years of service moved to Jacksonville later to St. Augustine with his wife Camille and son Michael Jr. Retired from AVAYA after 31 years of service. Mike was a volunteer firefighter and first responder at Station #4 Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department. An energetic member of San Sebastian Catholic Parish became a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus. Several years as a security officer on Northrop Grumman projects. Married 53 years, Michael is survived by his wife Camille; son Michael and grandson Joshua Lang. He will be greatly missed by a very large family both in Florida and Vermont. Memorial service will be held at 1 pm October 1, 2020 at San Sebastian Parish. Later to be interned in a family plot in Montpelier, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made in Mr. Lang's name to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 25 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved