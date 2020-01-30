|
|
Michael Hiers
Michael Dennis Hiers, 61, died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on January 28, 2020.
He leaves his beloved wife Charlene Hiers; daughter Britnie Stroshahl and husband Jeff; daughter Madalyn Hiers; son Michael Hiers Jr. and wife Alex; mother Geraldine Hiers; brother Edward Hiers Jr.; sister Christina Gribben and husband Mark; and grandchildren Kennedy and Lonnie. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Hiers Sr.
Mike was born on July 1, 1958 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Edward and Geraldine. He graduated from St. Augustine High school in 1976. He married Charlene, the love of his life, in 1983. After working with his father at Hiers Upholstery, Mike began serving the community as a firefighter for St. Johns County Fire Rescue in 1997 and retired in 2015 as a Lieutenant. Mike was a Master Mason Ashlar for Lodge #98, a Shiner of the Morocco Temple, and also served as the past president of the St. Augustine Shrine Club in 2019.
A funeral is scheduled for 11am Tuesday, February 4 at Craig Funeral, with a reception to follow at the St. Augustine Shrine Club. Greg Fisher, Associate Pastor, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life. If you can't attend, please pay it forward and spend your day giving back to the community and putting a smile on someone's face. Condolences and hibiscus flowers may be sent to 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, Fla. 32084.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020