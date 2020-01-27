Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
St. Augustine, TN
Michael J. Asselta Jr.


1938 - 2020
Michael J. Asselta Jr. Obituary
Michael, J. Asselta, Jr.
Michael J Asselta, 81, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Michael was born on May 5, 1938 in Vineland, NJ. He was the eldest of three children born to Mary and Michael (Duffy) Asselta. He served in the Navy for four years. He was a well known restaurateur in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, NJ and managed restaurants at the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter, Donna (Tom), and step-children: Tina (Tom) Andrew (Maggie), and Amanda (Phil); brother, Bobby (Barbara), and sister, Trisha; grandchildren: Spencer and James; step-grandchildren Leyton, Sebastian, Skylar, Jett, and Grey; niece Allison and nephews David and Nicky.
A memorial service will be held at St. Anastasia Church in St. Augustine Florida on March 5th at 9:00am. Donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
