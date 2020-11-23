Michael Kevin AndersonMichael "Mike" Kevin Anderson, went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born March 27, 1967 in Urbana, Illinois.Hi parents, "Chet" Chester Wayne and "Cathy" Catherine LaVerne Anderson along with their two boys, Douglas Wayne and Michael moved from Illinois to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1968 where Mike lived with his family until graduating from high school. When the family relocated to St. Augustine, Florida in 1987 he was attending ITT Computer Electronics College where he received his AA degree, graduating with honors. He then lived and worked in Daytona Beach until his death. Mike enjoyed biking, camping and boating. His favorite fishing buddy was his dog "Kitty"- a Husky/Wolf mix. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends, particularly frying or smoking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinners. He was well-known for being friendly to all and willing to help anyone in need. He was of tremendous assistance and comfort to his Dad during his several years of illness until his passing in 2011. He continued being very supportive and encouraging to his mother in years since. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Chet. He is survived by his mother, Cathy, his brother Doug, his niece, Tiffany, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike was and will always be much loved, and will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him. Funeral services are 10:00 AM Today Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Moultrie Baptist Church, Reverend Johnny Weldon, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery.