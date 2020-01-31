|
Michael Stephen "Mo" Morbitzer
Michael Stephen "Mo" Morbitzer, age 59, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Flagler Hospital surrounded and embraced by his loving family. He was born in Columbus, Ohio and raised in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, where he was a 1978 graduate of Watkins Memorial High School. After graduating high school, Michael traveled as a surveyor in the oil exploration industry. Mo enjoyed a successful career in automotive sales for over 25 years. Michael was outgoing and boisterous, making a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Recently retired, he spent much of his time painting landscapes, seascapes, and still life. He enjoyed walking on the beach and fishing. He had a passion for music, cooking and caring for others. Michael loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Michael was a faithful man who loved the Lord. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
"To love, to paint, to learn, to teach, and worship God with all my might. Trusting that God has always been, and always is, with me every step of the way. Guiding me home with Him, when it's His time for me. Until then, I will cherish every day. No day is promised. Live like it is your last. Look into the eyes of those you love, and cherish your time with them. And tell them that you love them. Peace," Michael S. Morbitzer Sr.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Debra Lynn Morbitzer and Peggy Jane Morbitzer. He is survived by his parents, Richard & Rebecca Morbitzer of St. Augustine, Fl., daughters, Jessica Morbitzer Sorth (Josh) of Murfreesboro, Tn., Rachel Morbitzer Rose (Stephen) of Murfreesboro, Tn., Rebecca Morbitzer Stevens (Benjamin) of Shelbyville, Tn.; his son, Michael Stephen Morbitzer, Jr. (Marci-anna) of Ashland City, Tn.; sisters, Denise Steiner (Gary) of Gahanna, Oh., Mary Knepton (Tim) of Jacksonville, Fl., Therese White (Jim) of Bloomington, Ill.; brothers, John Morbitzer (Laurie) of Pomona Park, FL., Daniel "Boone" Morbitzer of Norlina, NC, Matt Morbitzer (Edie) of Thornville, Ohio; eleven grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews, and 15 great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held to honor and celebrate Michael with his immediate family.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020