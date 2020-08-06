1/1
Michael Voellinger
1984 - 2020
Michael "Mikey" Voellinger, born September 21, 1984 in Rochester, NY, passed away August 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Greece Arcadia and Rochester Institute of Technology. He moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2008. Mikey is survived by his parents, Stephen and Michele Voellinger; sister, Claire Montesano (Steven, Tyler, Teagan, Josh and Ryan); grandmother, Marion Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
His visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wolfson Children's Hospital.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025. Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com<http://hgmandarin.com>.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
