Michael Voellinger
Michael "Mikey" Voellinger, born September 21, 1984 in Rochester, NY, passed away August 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Greece Arcadia and Rochester Institute of Technology. He moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2008. Mikey is survived by his parents, Stephen and Michele Voellinger; sister, Claire Montesano (Steven, Tyler, Teagan, Josh and Ryan); grandmother, Marion Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
His visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wolfson Children's Hospital.
