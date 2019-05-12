Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery
Michael W. Raulerson


1971 - 2019
Michael W. Raulerson Obituary
Michael W. Raulerson passed away May 5, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Mirena, children, Luke, Carl, Alana and Haley, mother Lois, brother, Chris and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 12, 2019
