|
|
Michael W. Raulerson passed away May 5, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Mirena, children, Luke, Carl, Alana and Haley, mother Lois, brother, Chris and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 12, 2019