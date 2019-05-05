|
Michel Pierre Roux, 78, of Palm Coast, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born on August 31, 1940, in Soyaux, France to the late Emmanuel Jules Francois and Louisette Gabrielle (Lecocq) Roux.
Michel graduated from University of Strasbourg, Hotel Management School, in 1958 and served in the French Army in 1959. Michel was the Chairman and CEO of Crillon Importers LTD., importers of fine wine and spirits. Just a few of his accolades include a Distinguished Community Service Award as well as Doctor Honoris Causa in Humanities from Brandeis University (USA, 1988 and 1991) and Man of the Year awarded by the National Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse (USA, 1989). He was a man of many interests including: curating collectibles and observing nature. He was also a gourmand culinarian and "the man who planted trees".
For nearly half a century, Mr. Roux has distinguished himself as not only an exceptional marketer but also a visionary beyond his time and an avid supporter of the arts. Carrying his personal credo of "doing well by doing good," he touched the lives of many through his decorated career trailblazing the spirits industry as well as his personal philanthropic passions.
Mr. Roux was instrumental to the development, distribution and success of many products including Absolut Vodka, Stolichnaya Russian Vodka, Grand Marnier, Bombay Gin and Bombay Sapphire Gin. He was involved in and supported many charitable organizations including Citymeals-on-Wheels, in addition to establishing the Grand Marnier Foundation. Throughout his lifetime he received distinctions such as being named both a Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur and Chevalier des Artes et Lettres by the French government in 1988 and the Commander of the Order of the North Pole Star, which is Sweden's highest honor, bestowed upon him by the King in 1991. A titan within his industry, Mr. Roux was absolutely larger than life and always one to leave a tremendous impression upon anyone he came to meet.
Michel moved to Palm Coast, Florida 24 years ago from Manhattan, New York. Michel is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kitty Roux; sons, Dominique Roux, Maximilien Roux; sister, Francoise Roux. The family of Mr. Roux entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Memorial donations may be made in Michel's name to: Keep Memory Alive, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Keepmemoryalive.org or 888 West Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada 89106. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record on May 5, 2019