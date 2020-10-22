Michele Rene LoveMichele Rene Love, born November 7th, 1964, passed away October 17th of complications from Frontotemporal Dementia. Her family was at her side and able to say farewell to a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. Michele is survived by her husband, Alex, son, Ken and daughter, Ellen, as well as many members of the Love, Sutton and Hattaway families. Michele was loving, supportive, talented and made an impact on many lives. She leaves behind a great legacy and many friends from her years as a parent liaison at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind. She was a very special person, a brilliant light, and if you knew her you will never forget her.Our family is deeply appreciative of the amazing staff at Symphony at Saint Augustine and Vitas Healthcare. Their love, care and support has made this difficult journey much easier to bear.A private celebration of Michele's life will be held at a later date.St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.